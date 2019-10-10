Kenya to participate in this year’s netball African championship in SA

Kenya netball federation has confirmed that Kenya will participate in this year’s African championship slated for South Africa from 16th to 23rd of this month.

The team was selected during a national trial held two weeks ago at Ruiru Prisons Grounds.

Eight teams are expected to feature in the continental showpiece including hosts South Africa, Botswana, Kenya, Uganda, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The winners and runners up in the event will represent Africa in the 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Japan.

Volleyball

Meanwhile, National women volleyball team Malkia Strikers will report to training camp next weekend in preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Japan Olympic qualifiers.

This was confirmed by Kenya Volleyball federation Deputy Chairman Charles Nyaberi during a press briefing held in Nairobi.

After finishing in the 11th position in this year’s world cup that was held in Japan last month, Malkia Strikers have now shifted their focus to next year’s Olympics where they will be seeking to book a slot to the games since 2004 where it finished in the 11th position.

The team will hope to produce a stunning performance in the African qualifiers as they await an official draw early next year.

A total 12 teams will take part in the Olympics in both men and women’s categories. As Japan is guaranteed a berth as the Olympic host, this means that 11 teams will fight for a spot in the games where the six winners of each group in the Intercontinental Qualification event will qualify.