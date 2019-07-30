Kenya to participate in women’s Afrobasket Championship

National women’s Basketball team is expected to leave the country on the 8th of next month for Senegal to take part in the 2019 FIBA Afrobasket Championship which gets underway on the 10th of next month in Dakar.

It will be the First time since 2013 that the team will be taking part in the continental showpiece.

A historic performance from their male counterparts in the FIBA AfroCan championship in Bamako, Mali, will be inspiration enough for the National Women’s Basketball team, as it prepares to take part in the Afrobasket Championship next month.

Having missed out on the2015 and 2017 editions in Cameroon and Mali respectively, Kenya has been pooled in Group D alongside Africa Zone 2 winners Cape Verde and Mozambique who qualified after reaching the semifinals in the 2017 edition.

Eleven Time Champions Senegal lead Group A alongside Zone 5 winners Egypt, and Ivory Coast, who won Zone 3.

Defending champions Nigeria, Cameroun and Tunisia make up group B, while Group C has Mali, Angola and DR Congo.

The top teams in each group will advance directly to the quarter-finals.

The teams ranked second and third, will play the qualification round for the quarter-finals.

The tournament, the first step in Qualification for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, will see the Top 6 teams qualify for the Africa Pre-Qualifying tournaments.