Written By: Marie Yambo/Christine Muchira
16

Kenya to sell Wilderbeest, Whale migration as unique natural tourism experience

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala says Kenya is positioning both the annual Wildebeest Migration in the Maasai Mara and the Whale Migration in the coastal region as a unique natural tourism experience. 

Balala said both migrations peak between July and September. 

The CS urged domestic and international tourists to arrange to witness the twin migration, starting with a game drive in the Maasai Mara to watch the wildebeest move across the river Mara then wind up with the Whale viewing expedition in the Kenyan coast of Watamu, in Kilifi.  

Kenya Tourism Board CEO Dr. Betty Radier said the board intends to market the two events as a package. 

Every year, Humpback whales migrate from Antarctica to warmer climates, congregating in the Kenyan waters between July and August to calve and mate.

After spending two months breeding and nursing their calves, the whales then make their journey back to Antarctica around September. 

In East Africa, the whales travel up to 4,000 kilometers to reach their chosen area to take care of their newborns.

The Wildebeest migration is dubbed the 8th wonder of the world an annual spectacle that attracts thousands of tourists.

Every year, about 2 million Wildebeests cross the Mara River from the Serengeti National Reserve in Tanzania to the Maasai Mara National Game Reserve in Kenya in search of greener pastures.

