Kenya to reaffirm its commitment to global multilateralism

Kenya will be re-affirming its commitment to global multilateralism during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at a time when the global community is facing uncertainty on key issues such as climate change.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma says Kenya will also be urging rich countries to upscale their investment in curbing climate change and eradicating extreme poverty.

The 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly is happening at a time when the global trading system is facing an uncertain future.

Foreign affairs cabinet secretary Monica Juma says Kenya will be urging the United Nations to safeguard the rule-based trading system in a bid to accelerate economic expansion.

Juma further says Kenya will be urging rich nations to increase their funding to projects that are friendly to the environment.

The 17 sustainable goals that were adopted by the United Nations in Paris in 2015 requires rich countries to commit more resources on climate action.

The theme for the 74th session of the revolves around poverty eradication, quality education, universal health care, climate action and inclusion.

More than 170 presidents and heads of governments are expected to attend this year’s high-level session in New York.