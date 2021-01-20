Kenya to receive 12 ambulances from Pakistan

Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation Africa will donate 12 ambulances to marginalized communities in Kenya.

The donation is part of the 25 ambulances that will be donated to marginalized communities in East African Countries.

This was announced in Mombasa on Tuesday by Pakistan High Commissioner to Kenya Saqlain Sydah during the handing over of an ambulance donated to the Star of Hope Association of Kenya.

During the event organized by the Overseas Pakistani Global Foundation Africa, Ms Sydah said Kenya will receive 12 ambulances while the rest will be distributed to other countries in East Africa.

The envoy said already 17 ambulances have been purchased and donated to various marginalized communities in the region.

Ms Syday hailed the cordial relationship between Pakistan and Kenya saying despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the trade between the two countries grew by 1.5 per cent last year.

“Kenya is among the biggest importer of Pakistani’s rice while we are the largest importer of Kenyan tea,” added the High Commissioner.

The Chairperson of the Star of Hope Association of Kenya Harun Said disclosed that the Pakistani community in Kenya is planning to construct a 200-bed capacity ultra-modern hospital in Isiolo County.

Harun noted that the construction of the Sh1.5 billion hospital that is expected to significantly improve health services in the county will begin in April this year. “The project once finished will immensely benefit nearly 300,000 residents of the area through quality health services,” said Harun.

He said besides organizing several medical camps in Isiolo, Marsabit and Meru Counties, the Foundation has also distributed 430 metric tonnes of food during this Covid-19 period.