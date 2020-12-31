Kenya to receive 6 metric tons of dates from Saudi Arabia

Written By: Adan Ibrahim

The Government of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman humanitarian Aid and relief center has donated 6 metric tons of dates to be distributed to vulnerable Kenyans spread out in all the 47 counties.

Speaking when he handed over the consignment Saudi Ambassador to Kenya Dr Mohammed Khayat said his country will continue supporting vulnerable groups in Kenya.

The donation is in line with its old tradition of sharing dates with the world with all 47 Counties expected to benefit.

Khayat says the donation is part of his Government’s efforts to foster better relations with Kenya.

Every year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia extends a lending hand to vulnerable groups in Kenya through such kind donations.

The Kingdom also sponsors religious trips to Mecca, Islam’s holiest city and the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad and the faith itself.

 

