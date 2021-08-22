Kenya to receive 880,000 doses of Moderna vaccine from US

The Ministry of Health says the government will on Monday receive some 880,000 doses of Moderna vaccine from the US government.

The consignment is scheduled to arrive at JKIA at 6.15am and will be received by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and US ambassador to Kenya Eric W. Kneedler.

This is part of 1.7 million doses of Moderna vaccines that are expected to arrive in the country next week.

Earlier this month, Kenya received a further 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the Greek government pushing the number of vaccines received in the country to 2,323,100.

By the end of the year, Kenya hopes to have vaccinated her entire adult population which is at least 10 million adults.

So far 2,374,197 vaccines have been administered.

According to health data from the Ministry of health, of these, total first doses are 1,595,335 while second doses are 778,862.

Last week on Tuesday, Kenya received some 407,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the U.K.

The vaccines, donated by the UK government, are expected to boost the ongoing vaccination campaign that has seen 2,101,403 people receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport while receiving the donation, Acting Director-General of health Dr. Patrick Amoth said the latest consignment will boost the ongoing vaccination drive even as he thanked the UK government, WHO, UNICEF and partners who are helping in the vaccine deployment plan.

“The Ministry of Health has now received a total of 817,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a contribution of the British government in Kenya’s fight against Covid-19,” said Amoth.

He said the country is expecting to receive 1.7 million doses of Moderna , 393,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in the next few weeks and 1.8 million doses of Pfizer vaccine in September this year.

The UK government had donated another 410,000 doses to Kenya on 31st July this year following President Kenyatta’s recent tour of the United Kingdom.

The latest consignment raised the number of vaccines received in the country to 2,730,100 with at least 754,542 people having received their second doses by close of the day Tuesday.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated now stands at 2.8 percent.