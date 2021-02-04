Kenya to receive Covid-19 vaccines starting this month

Kenya will start receiving the Covid-19 vaccine starting this month, acting Director General of Health Dr. Patrick Amoth has said.

According to Dr Amoth, the country will start receiving the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Astrazeneca and Oxford University mid this month under the COVAX facility.

Kenya has ordered 24 million through the African Union (AU) doses of the vaccine and will be rolled out in three phases.

In the first phase, 4,176,000 doses of Astrazeneca vaccine are expected by late February and will be imported directly.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He said that 9.7 million people will be vaccinated in phase two of the exercise to be rolled out on July 1st to June 30 next year targeting the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.

“We are supposed to receive 4,176,000 doses of AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine beginning mid this month, towards the end of this month we should be able to have our vaccines in the country,” said Dr Amoth.

Phase 3 of the roll out is expected to start in July 2022 to June 2023 and will target five million Kenyans in congregate settings.

Africa has already secured 400 million Covid-19 doses aimed at ensuring that the continent is not left behind.