Kenya is expecting to receive a consignment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses Friday evening.

The consignment is part of the 4.16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines over the next few weeks.

On Monday, another consignment of Moderna vaccine doses donated by the United States government will also arrive in the country with Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines also expected in the country in coming weeks.

According to Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache, who on Thursday morning received the new batch of vaccines from Ag. Canadian Ambassador to Kenya David Anthony Da Silva at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the latest consignment will bolster the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive.

She reminded Kenyans that all the vaccines in the country are offered free of charge to the citizens, urging Kenyans to be vigilant and report any illegal vaccination activities to the ministry through hotline number 719.

“I want to take this opportunity to reiterate to all of us, that all the vaccines we have in this country are offered free of charge to the citizens. All the vaccines which are either coming through our friends and partners or through the use of public funds to procure, are provided to faith-based facilities, private facilities, public facilities at absolutely no cost” said Mochache.

The additional 459,300 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, which was brought into the country through the Covax facility, brings to 4,069,900 the number of Covid-19 doses so far received in Kenya with at least 806,404 people fully vaccinated.

This represents about 2.96 % of the entire adult population. 1,985,905 have received the first dose.