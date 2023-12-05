Kenya to renew rivalry with neighbours Uganda in FIM Africa CAC Motorcross Challenge Cup

Kenya to renew rivalry with neighbours Uganda in FIM Africa CAC Motorcross...

Jamhuri Mx Racetrack, Nairobi wll be the venue for some hair-raising thrills when Kenyan riders take on their Ugandan race adversaries in the second round of the FIM Africa Central African Challenge (CAC) Motocross Challenge Cup on Saturday and Sunday.

Having lost to Uganda in the opening round earlier in the year, hosts Kenya will be looking to utilize their home turf advantage in the season-closing regional motocross extravaganza.

CAC Round 2 promises to be a spectacular showcase of talent, with some of the finest motocross riders

from across the region competing for top honors where high-speed racing, breathtaking jumps, and heart-stopping turns will definitely captivate the audience.

Standout riders to watch from Team Kenya MX50 squad include Armani Amani, Jyaden Weru and Uhrie Yongo.

In MX65, Kenya will peg it’s hopes on the likes of Kigen Mutuma, Mathenge Kamundia and Dylan Hatanga.

Lewis Ogonyi, Wahome Mutahi and Atete Benzinge are the notable names for Kenya in MX Lites class.

MX 125 has the usual suspects in Neo Wahome and Tanav Choda, while in MX 1 seasoned riders Apollo Mbuki,

Walter Kuria and Alex Kandie should be the toast of the Kenyan outfit.

-Ugandan Brigade–

On the Ugandan side, spectators should keep an eye on Jude K. Musede, Jamairah Makumbi, Faith Deedan in MX50, Jonathan Katende, Isaac Mitima and Ramadhan Mubiru in MX65.

MX Lites’ Ugandan team has Tabula Malcom Gig, Jerome Mubiru and Ron Young.

In MX 125 Uganda has Apolo Milton Obote Akaki, Waleed Ali Omar and Jeremiah Mawanda.

Uganda’s MX 2 outfit has Jordan Mukiibi and Sharifah Kateete while in MX 1 they’ll field Isima Mukiibi, Fatuh Kiggundu and Fortune

Ssentamu.

In the MX Vets, the neighbors have entered veteran Ashraf Mbabazi.

The exhilarating sport synonymous with dedication and skill, will take centerstage as the Motorcycle Sports Federation of Kenya (MSFK) collaborates with

the East African Motor Sports Club to host the prestigious FIM Africa regional return leg series event.

Following the success of Round 1 at the Busiika racetrack in Uganda on April 8 and 9, this weekend’s event is set to

showcase the thrilling competition among over 50 Kenyan motocross riders, 50 Ugandan riders, and nearly 10 riders coming from Tanzania.

The competition is open to FIM member countries in the region and promises some thrills and spills.

Uganda took an the lead in the first round, and delivered a remarkable performance on their home ground,

securing a substantial lead with a total of 1,643 points, leaving Kenya in second place with 408 points.

The upcoming second round becomes crucial for Kenya to close the gap, especially considering the

challenges faced during the initial round, where Kenya couldn’t field as many riders in Busika due to inadequate financial support.

In contrast, Uganda boasts a robust representation, thanks to the full

backing that FMU receives from the Ugandan government.

–Diverse Classes and Competitions–

Each participating country will field a team comprising athletes across various classes, showcasing the diversity and inclusivity of the motocross community.

The classes include: MX50cc (aged 5 to 9yrs), MX65cc (aged 7 to 12yrs), MX LITES (aged 10 to 14yrs), MX 125 (aged 13 to 17yrs), MX2 (aged 16yrs and

over), MX1 (aged 17yrs & over), VMX (veterans aged 35 to 49), Masters (aged 50yrs and older) and WMX

(open class for ladies).