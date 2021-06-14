Kenya to reopen Mogadishu embassy

The Government of Kenya has Monday announced that they will reopen their embassy in Mogadishu, Somalia as soon as possible.

In addition, the Government has invited the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to Kenya to come back to Nairobi to resume his duties.

Kenya’s mission has been shut since December 2020.

Through a presser, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kenya welcomed and acknowledged the invitation by Somalia to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On Saturday, Somalia urged Kenya to reopen its embassy in Mogadishu, assuring that it will correspond by reopening its embassy in Nairobi.

“The Foreign Affairs Ministry presents its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya and has the honour to reiterate that the Federal Government of Somalia has announced to normalise the diplomatic relations between the two countries” according to a Somali Foreign Ministry statement.

“The resumption of full diplomatic relations will be a positive start to the commencement of bilateral discussions between the two nations,” the statement further read.

The move by the two nations comes after they recently restored diplomatic relations after mediation by the Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim Al Thani.

In May, the Kenyan Government through a statement said that it looked forward to further normalize relations with the Somalia authorities with regard to trade, communication, transportation, people to people relations and cultural exchanges.

The Kenya government thanked the international community for the continued support and in particular the government of Qatar for the efforts in normalizing relations between Kenya and Somalia.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledges the continued support that has been extended from the international community, and in particular the Government of Qatar, in efforts to normalize the diplomatic relations between Somalia and Kenya,” the statement read.

In December 2020 the former Somali President accused Kenya of interference in Somalia’s internal affairs in a diplomatic row which resulted in Somalia cutting diplomatic ties with Kenya.

Kenya dismissed the claims as unfounded.

By Beth Nyaga