Kenya to replace Morocco In MEA Championship

Kenya will play in its first major rugby league tournament when they replace Morocco in the Middle East Africa (MEA) Championship, to be held at the Legon stadium,University of Accra, Ghana from September 27- October 2.

Kenya will be coached by armed Leeds and Dewsbury winger Eddie Rombo who was the first Kenyan to play Professional Rugby League when he signed up for Leeds in 1990 and also played for Dewsbury and Featherstone whilst in England.

“As a pioneer rugby league player from Kenya, I’m happy to play my part in ensuring the sports takes root in Kenya and have a strong national team hoping to take part in the future world cup,” Rombo was previously quoted.

Kenya Rugby League Federation (KRLF) chairman, Richard Adhere, said the tournament will serve as an eye opener as they look forward to more international tourneys.

“It’s a great opportunity to assess the progress of Kenya Rugby League. This will help motivate players in a high-performance environment and spur the growth of the game in Kenya. It will also accord KRLF an opportunity to market and grow a brand that is still in its infancy,” noted Adhere.

Director KRLF in charge of growth and development Paul Mbai said “We have developed a local working structure that has been designed ostensibly as a platfomi for players to move into the international arena, as part of qrowing the game”

“This will also add impetus to efforts geared towards player development through clubs, and make the domestic league more competitive. It will be a learning opportunity and help empower our referees, coaches and other staff on how best to run and manage the game.” he added.

Although the MEA championship is now a pathway to 2025 Rugby League World Cup qualification, Kenya is not eligible to proceed but intends to apply for membership.

The Kenya team was selected earlier this year from the league championship that featured the likes of Kisumu Winam, Rift Valley Ruffians, Kitengela Sharks and Wolves among others.

Rombo contends, League is a more simple game version and “my philosophy would be to utilize our natural running abilities and keep the ball a live as much as possible.”

