The Government will effective Saturday, 1st January 2022 roll-out the issuance of Covid-19 booster doses to eligible Kenyans who have completed the primary vaccination regime. President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday at State House, Nairobi received the booster dose of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Chief Justice Martha Koome also received the booster Covid-19 injection at a brief event attended by Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman and Dr Willis Akhwale, the Chairman of the National Covid-19 Vaccines Taskforce.

