Kenya to set up product warehouses in Rwanda, Burundi and Congo

Kenya plans to set up warehouses in Kigali, Bujumbura and Lumbubashi in efforts to ease access of Kenyan products in the three countries.

Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency CEO Peter Biwott says logistic challenges have seen the volume of Kenyan exports to the East and Central African market reduce, necessitating the new initiative.

Kenya has a Ksh 1.14 trillion trade deficit that the country plans to reduce through increased exports to among others the east and central African market.

According to research by the Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency, Rwanda is a lucrative consumer market with each household spending an average of 24,000 shillings monthly mostly on clothing and shoes.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



On the other hand, Burundian consumers are more interested in price other than quality with Kenyan edible oils popular in that market.

Plans are underway to set up warehouses in Rwanda and Burundi to ease access of Kenyan made goods in the two markets.

County governments have been advised to harmonize their levies to lower the cost of production of local goods destined for east and central Africa.

The Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency is also carrying out research in Mozambique and Tanzania to establish potential markets for Kenyan goods.