Kenya to showcase renewable energy prowess at Expo20 Dubai

Kenya will showcase its green energy prowess among other products to the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai show slated for October.

Commissioner General of Kenya at Expo 2020 Dubai Dr Wilfred Marube says the move is part of efforts to showcase Kenya’s advancement in generation of green energy such as geothermal, hydro, wind and solar energy which will be presented to millions of visitors during the six months event expected to conclude in March 2022.

“Kenya is committed to 100 per cent green energy and, as this survey demonstrates, the whole country is behind us. Technological and financial innovations have brought renewables into the mainstream, and this transformation is leading to energy savings, reduced carbon emissions, greater energy diversification and job creation. Kenya will be leveraging on the Expo to showcase unique, vibrant and transformative innovative opportunities that rejuvenate the capacity of our productive sectors to spur growth of our economy,” said Dr Marube.

Kenya currently has renewable sources making up 90% of the country’s energy mix led by hydro at 825.69MW and geothermal with installed capacity of 713.13MW.

“At the Kenya Pavilion at Expo 2020, visitors will feel the energy of Kenya; this energy is clean, green, and full of positivity and potential. Tapping into opportunities through cutting-edge technology, our pavilion reflects our nation’s mission to create a cleaner world, and we are excited to share this with the people and countries coming together at Expo 2020 Dubai, working together to make our future brighter,” added Dr Marube.

51% of Kenyans also responded in mankind’s ability to combat climate change versus the global average of 32%.

Similarly, 64% of Kenyans believe the country will have an infrastructure to support green travel such as charging stations and electric vehicles (EVs) in the next decade, while 70% predict a majority of the urban population will live in sustainable smart cities.

“Expo 2020 has developed this latest global study to help us understand how the citizens of the world believe we can shape a better future, so we can better focus our priorities. Overall, the findings are encouraging, and show a collective desire to work together, broaden our horizons and exchange ideas,” said Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The shift to greater urban living is further reflected by 90% of respondents saying they are likely to live in an urban centre moving forward.

The 2021 survey of more than 22,000 people across 24 countries tracked sentiment in a world irrevocably changed by COVID-19. Conducted in partnership with YouGov, it followed a similar study carried out in 2019, before the pandemic.