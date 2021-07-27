Kenya to start exporting avocados to South Korea in March

Kenya will from March 2022 start exporting avocado to South Korea.

This is after early this month during the Coffee Expo in South Korea, Industrialization and Trade Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina signed an agreement with the Asian nation.

The Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service-KEPHIS in light of this says it has drafted phytosanitary standards for those keen to export to the Asian country and is urging farmers to familiarize themselves with the new regulations.

Kenya’s main exports to South Korea in the 2020 production year accounted for 80.4 per cent of the total exports of coffee and copper waste.

Other export products included articles of apparel and clothing accessories, tobacco, and cut flowers, which accounted for the additional share of 14 per cent.

The value of Kenya’s avocado exports jumped 93 per cent to Ksh 4.26 billion in the first quarter of this year compared to the previous period, data by the Horticulture Directorate shows, buoyed by improved demand in global markets.

Kenya, which is ranked eighth globally in avocado production, exported 26,481 tonnes of the fruit between January and March this year compared to 15,101 tonnes in 2020.

The jump in avocado export volumes between January and March, came as Kenya lifted a ban on the shipment of the produce to markets abroad which was put in place to curb pre-mature harvests by cartels keen on profiteering from global demand.

In addition to avocado exports, Kenya is also keen on increasing mango export volumes to Italy after a successful export trial.

Farmers are now being encouraged to familiarize themselves with accepted pesticides in all international markets to easily meet the phytosanitary standards.

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) through a market access program is training farmers on the best crop husbandry practice to enhance access to international markets.

The training is will enable the farmers to successfully compete in the global trading system and reap the benefits offered by the global economy.