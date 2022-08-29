Kenya to start exporting chicks to Malaysia, Mauritius

Kenya is at an advanced stage of sealing export deals with Malaysia and Mauritius for shipment of day-old chicks.

The Director of Veterinary Services Obadiah Njagi says talks with the two nations are part of Kenya’s plan to increase live animal exports.

Kenya’s annual chicken exports are valued at Ksh27.3 million making it the 94th largest exporter in the world. Rwanda, South Sudan, Somalia, Uganda and Ethiopia are the main markets for Kenyan chicken products.

Officials from the two nations have already done a tour of breeding facilities in the country with a view to starting importation of the chicks.

Njagi further says plans are underway for Kenya to increase chicken production to meet demand in the two nations.

Kenya has been seeking to increase its live animal exports in the recent past after resuming direct exports to Oman after a 16-year break.

So far, Kenya has shipped 18 thousand live animals through Salalah port in Oman. Kenya is also looking to secure Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as possible live animal export destinations after a high powered delegation toured the country in April this year.

