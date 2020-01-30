Kenya to start exporting livestock products to Oman

Kenya will soon start exporting livestock products to Oman after a delegation from the Middle East nation visited the country to assess the livestock value-chain processes.

Livestock Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai admits that accessing new markets for Kenyan livestock products has been a challenge due to foot and mouth disease out breaks.

To contain diseases, Kimtai says the Kenya Veterinary Vaccine Production Institute will be empowered to make cheaper vaccines and improve their accessibility to farmers.

The livestock sector contributes 42 percent of the total agriculture GDP though the sector largely remains informal despite its potential.

To make the sector more robust and profitable, both the national and county governments are developing a livestock bill that among other things proposes the creation of registered producer associations that will help livestock owners aggregate their produce and sell them in bulk in a system aimed at eliminating middle men from the value chain.

The associations will also help farmers and pastoralists access international markets with Oman the latest country keen on lifting a ban on importation of Kenyan livestock products.

However, PS Kimtai says the frequent animal disease outbreaks have made it hard for livestock products to access international markets.

He says this has been addressed by the draft bill will form the legal basis of commercializing the Kenya Veterinary Vaccine Production Institute to improve capacity and increase accessibility of products to farmers.

Experts back commercialization of BT cotton to reduce cost of animal feed and increase Kenya’s animal exports by about 30 percent.