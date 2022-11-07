Kenya to start manufacturing affordable fertilizer

Kenya will start the manufacturing of affordable fertilizer by 2025 in a move meant to boost food production locally.

This comes after the Government entered into an agreement with a multinational firm on Monday to fast-track the development of affordable green fertiliser.

Under the pact, Fortescue Future Industries and the Government of Kenya will work together to build a 300MW capacity generation green ammonia and green fertiliser facility by 2025.

President William Ruto who witnessed the signing of the agreement on Monday in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, said the move furthers Kenya’s green energy transition.

“The shift will help reduce our reliance on imports, check the high cost of fertilizer and boost food production,” he said.

Fortescue Executive Chairman and Founder Dr Andrew Forrest said the partnership will create thousands of new jobs in Kenya.