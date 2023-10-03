Kenya to strengthen its bilateral ties with Burundi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is back in the country from Bujumbura, Burundi.

Mudavadi was in Burundi for a one-day official visit where met President Evariste Ndayishimiye of the Republic of Burundi and held talks aimed at strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Flanked by the Kenyan delegation, Mudavadi delivered President William Ruto’s message to his Burundian counterpart at the Presidential Palace in Gitega, amid the two countries working towards a partnership that will see their citizens tap into available opportunities for economic growth and business empowerment.

With the current global awakening where businesses are leveraging on technology and innovation, Kenya and Burundi will also be working towards empowering the youthful entrepreneurs to embrace opportunities presented in the business market owing to technological and innovative advancements.

Also during the tour, there were discussions on strengthening l East African Community (EAC) cooperation where Kenya wants to position itself as the business and economic hub of the region.

Similar visits have been planned in coming days, with Kenya seeking to ensure that it lobbies for a stronger regional bloc, which will give platform to a united competitive front not only in Africa but globally.

Mudavadi was accompanied by the Principal Secretary, State Department for East African Community Abdi Dubat Fidhow among other key notable government officials.