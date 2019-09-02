Kenya to take part in World International Pairs Tournament

Kenya will for the first time Kenya participate in the World International Pairs Tournament.

The pairs that will represent Kenya in the 2019 World International Pairs to be held in Portugal are; Bhamra Bilu and Sandhu R from Nyanza Golf Club ( 44 points ), Stephen Kiaro and Michael Karanga from Kiambu Golf Club ( 44 points ) and James Kamenchu and Edwin Murungi from Railway Golf Club ( 43 points)

The pairs were announced on Saturday during the international pairs Grand finale held at Muthaiga Golf Club where we had 65 pairs participating.

These pairs had qualified from the qualifiers that were held in various clubs around the country. The tournament will be held in Penina Golf Resort – Portugal from 19th November – 23rd November 2019.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



” This is actually one of the biggest Amateur event that the Union has organised and we plan to start the qualifiers early next year. We thank our sponsors( Emirates, Panari Hotels, Southern Sun Mayfair, Diani Sea Resort, Ndege House Cottages and Morning Star Hotel ) for their dedication and generous support. Said Mr. Anthony Murage Chairman Kenya Golf Union.

Tell Us What You Think