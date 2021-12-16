A research group from the University of Nairobi’s Faculty of Medicine, has found that Kenya is choosing unregulated and potentially dangerous tobacco and traditional oral stimulants, despite safer alternatives being available on the market.

A new report titled “Review of the risks and toxicants of smokeless tobacco and khat products available in Kenya” is a first major analysis of the health risks of traditional tobacco and oral stimulants available in Kenya.

Lead researcher of the report, Dr. Michael Kariuki, said the research compares the risk profile of traditional tobacco and different oral stimulants used by Kenyans that are available through legal and unregulated channels.

It found that users who choose modern and science-backed tobacco-free nicotine products like pouches and nicotine replacement therapies had the lowest exposure risk to cancer-causing chemicals.