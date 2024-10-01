Kenya Tourism Board set to host Magical Kenya Travel Expo 2024

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is gearing up to host the Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) 2024 at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi from Wednesday, October 2, to Friday, October 4.

The event will bring together key travel agents from Kenya’s major tourism source markets (Buyers) to network with Kenya’s industry stakeholders.

President William Ruto will officiate the opening of the expo as the Chief Guest tomorrow, October 2, 2024.

KTB CEO June Chepkemei revealed that the expo will feature participation from six tourism boards, nine county governments, and 180 international buyers — including 75 from Africa, 37 from North America, 26 from Europe, and 42 from Asia and the Middle East.

The Magical Kenya Travel Expo is widely recognised as the leading travel trade show in East and Central Africa, with over 4,000 delegates against an initial target of 3,500 drawn from across the world registered to participate this year.

The event will showcase the diverse range of Kenya’s tourism products, from its world-renowned wildlife safaris and breathtaking beaches to its rich cultural heritage and vibrant urban experiences.

Ahead of the expo, international buyers began arriving in Kenya on Thursday, September 26, 2024, and have been touring various tourism circuits to experience Kenya’s attractions firsthand.

This year’s expo also incorporates academia, focusing on the critical role of research and knowledge sharing in driving the growth of the tourism sector.

A total of 17 universities will participate with 9 academic papers queued for presentation.