Kenya tourism earnings double as arrivals soar

Uganda is Kenya’s top tourist source market in Africa and the second overall after the United States of America. This is according to the latest tourism data that indicates that between January and August this year, 924,812 tourists visited Kenya earning the country 167 billion shillings, which is double what was earned during a similar period last year. 681,811 tourists jetted in through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport while 40,355 inbound tourists arrived through Moi International Airport, Mombasa.

