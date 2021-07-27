Kenya to triple trade volumes with Dubai to Ksh150B

Trade experts say Kenya is keen to leverage on the upcoming Dubai 2021 Expo to grow three times the value of exports to the Gulf region from the current 55.5 billion shillings to over 150 billion shillings by the end of next year.

The Middle East and gulf regions are emerging as key markets for Kenyan goods.

Kenya’s exports account for a mere 0.11 percent of the 53 trillion shillings gulf region’s total imports.

Over time, Kenya’s total exports have more than doubled in value from Kshs 275 billion in 2007 to Kshs 642 billion in 2020.

Imports on the other hand have also gone up by Ksh650 billion to Kshs 1.6 trillion in 2020.

Despite the growth, the trade deficit has been widening, with the import value being three times the exports.

The Balance of Trade deficit has widened from Kshs 375 billion to a record Kshs 1 trillion in 2020.

Within this period, Uganda and Pakistan topped the list of destinations for Kenyan goods.

Among Kenya’s top 10 export markets, there was increased exports to South Sudan, which grew by Ksh 10.5 billion followed by UK by Ksh 9.9 billion.

There was also notable growth in export markets such Uganda, Germany, Tanzania and Egypt.

This was attributable to restrictions occasioned by COVID-19 in the traditional import sources and easy sourcing from Kenya when other markets closed their borders.

Exports to UAE and Pakistan however declined due to the lockdown and other restrictive measures occasioned by Covid-19 that hindered exports; non tariff barriers and Logistical challenges.

Trade Experts say the Middle East and gulf regions are emerging as good markets for Kenyan goods due to high disposable income, the region’s high affinity for foreign products and diversity, which presents Kenya an immense potential to increase shipment of tea, coffee and legumes.

The upcoming Dubai Expo 2021 is seen as an opportunity for Kenya to grow exports to the Gulf region from the current kshs 55.5 billion to kshs 150 billion by the end of 2022.