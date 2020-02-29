Kenya U-18 rugby team pulls out Capricorn Sevens

Written By: KBC Reporter


National Under-18 rugby team has pulled out from the Capricorn Sevens set to be held this weekend in Namibia.

Four countries including Australia, South Africa, Botswana and hosts Namibia will now take part in the annual tournament.

Kenya Rugby Union said in a statement that the team failed to travel to Windhoek due to lack of funds.

The team needed a total of Ksh 1.3 million for tickets since the Namibia Rugby Union had promised to take care of accommodation and meals during the two-day event.  

Kenya Rugby Union director of development Kikechi Kombo said the team will now focus on playing other tournaments in South Africa and Zimbabwe later this year if they get funding from the government.

The team coached by Paul Murunga has been training here in Nairobi for the last two months.

