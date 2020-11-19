Kenya U17 recruitment drive gathers steam ahead of CECAFA U17 Championships

Football Kenya Federation enhanced its recruitment drive aimed at unearthing new blood to bolster the U17 national team, that is set to do duty for Kenya in the CECAFA tourney.

The scouting committee is currently in the coastal region where it hopes to discover new talents that can fit into the mold.

The exercise spearheaded by Kenya U17 head coach Oliver Page began on Friday, November 13, 2020, in the Nairobi and Thika regions.

Nakuru, Kisumu, and Western regions had their day on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday respectively.

FKF National Executive Committee member Machakos region Anthony Makau has lauded the current federation for its steps in nurturing youths in the country.

“The current leadership has taken steps in selecting youth players across the country and nurturing them in the FKF Centre of Excellence and through that, the senior national team has a consistent flow of well-molded players,” said Makau.

FKF National Executive member in charge of youth affairs Chris Amimo explained the main purpose of the selection process.

“We are going across the country to seek out players that will help boost the current Kenya U17 team and will mold them accordingly so we can help feed the senior national team,” FKF NEC member Amimo.

The process will wind up on Sunday, November 19, 2020, and afterward, the selected players will join the current Kenya U17 national team at camp on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, where Coach Page will select a team that will represent the country in the CECAFA U17 championships to be played between December 13 and December 28, 2020, in Rwanda.

“The selected players are set to join the current Kenya U17 team in camp so we can select a team that will push us to win in the CECAFA U17 championships,” said Coach Page.

The team has been pooled in group B and will face off with Uganda and Ethiopia in the regional showpiece.

