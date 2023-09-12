Kenya, Uganda band together to promote each other’s tourism sectors

Over 300 tourism players from Kenya and Uganda are set to participate in the 2nd Uganda- Kenya Coast Tourism Conference 2023.

The conference which will take place from 13th – 14th of November will involve excursions at the Kenya Coast from 15th – 18th of the same month and a familiarization trip to Uganda from 22nd November – 3rd December.

This year’s theme is “Consolidating Networks, Synergies & Diversity to maximize the tourism potential between Uganda and Kenya Coastal Region.”

While Kenya remains Uganda’s leading source market for travelers, Uganda is Kenya’s second biggest market source for tourists.

The main actors at the summit include the tourism private and public bodies, travel trade, hotels, airlines, transport companies, safari guides, the diplomatic community, travel writers, culinary and cuisine specialists, academia, immigration, training institutes, among others.

The conference will also be addressed by the private sector apex bodies like the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), the Chambers of Commerce from both countries.

The Conference will be addressed by the Minister of State for the Republic of Uganda, Hon. John Mulimba, the Minister of State for Tourism, Hon. Martin Mugarra, the Governor of Kwale County and representatives from Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and PSFU.

The Kenyan and Ugandan coast possess unique tourist attractions such as beaches and marine tourism in Kenya as well as mountain gorillas, adventure tourism on the Nile and cultural and religious tourism in Uganda, which attract tourists from both countries.

As a result, there are already opportunities for collaboration and complementarity to boost each other’s tourism sectors.