Kenya, Uganda plot a joint tourism marketing strategy

Tourism stakeholders drawn from Kenya and Uganda have mooted a plan to market tourism products in both countries jointly.

Consul General of Uganda Consulate Mombasa Amb. Paul Mukumbya said both countries are endowed with a rich culture, unique safaris, beaches and historical heritage making the two nations ideal for travel.

During a tourism conference which is underway in Mombasa, stakeholders from the two countries are expected to foster synergies that will promote tourism products in the two east African countries.

“Why not bring the tour operators of the coast together with those in Uganda so that they develop joint packages so that when somebody comes to the Kenyan coast they can see that by the way we have another product we can give you one itinerary where you will begin at the Kenyan coast and the you can go over to Uganda and experience something on the same itinerary,” said Amb. Mukumbya.

In the first eight months to August, International tourists visiting Kenya rose 91pc to 924,812, up from 483, 246 international tourists who jetted in the country in the same period last year, signaling a recovery in a sector that had been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the period, tourism earnings more than doubled to Ksh 167.1 billion compared to the Ksh 83.2 billion recorded in a similar period last year.

The conference which kicks off Thursday will among others, discuss tourism products packaging, innovation, and technology infrastructure to maximize the potential that exists in Uganda and Kenya’s coastal region.

Like Kenya, Uganda offers a wide array of flora and fauna to watch in its parks and sanctuaries. The dramatic landscape of hills and lakes adds to the thrill for travelers.

The coastal region offers historical Fort Jesus, eye-catching Beaches and Resorts, Marine National Parks, an Elephant sanctuary, the Dolphins, and Wildlife Parks among others.