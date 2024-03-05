Kenya, Uganda to launch one-stop border post at Trans Nzoia

Kenya and Uganda are set to jointly launch a one-stop border post at the Suam border point in Trans Nzoia along the Kenya-Uganda border in the coming weeks.

President William Ruto has revealed that the joint effort is aimed at bolstering trade between the neighboring states.

Speaking Tuesday during the official opening the 5th East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Sitting at Parliament buildings President Ruto emphasised the significance of this initiative in facilitating the movement of people and goods within the region.

He said the upgraded border post will consolidate immigration, customs, security, and sanitation checks under one roof.

The project is funded by the African Development Bank and supported by the governments of Kenya and Uganda, as well as the China State Engineering Construction Corporation.

The President also noted that the turn-around time for trucks has reduced significantly along all the transport corridors and the clearance time at border crossings has reduced by 84pc, making trade more efficient in the region.

He said intra-EAC trade is the highest of the trading blocks in the continent at 25pc.

“With a collective GDP of $350 billion, a population of 350 million and an area of 5 million square kilometres, the EAC member States are an attractive investment destination.” President Ruto said.

EAC’s total trade in 2022 stood at $74 billion.

In the same year, Africa accounted for 44pc and 25pc of EAC’s total exports and imports respectively.