Kenya, UK in talks over validation of Covid certificates

Kenya and the United Kingdom are currently engaged in discussion over the validation of covid-19 certificates issued to citizens from both countries who have been fully vaccinated.

In a joint statement Tuesday, high-ranking government officials from the two countries indicated that the move is aimed at easing restrictions of movement of passengers from either side.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott noted that the move has been necessitated by the recent decision by the UK to remove Kenya from a list of countries whose citizens are barred from entering its boundaries due to the covid-19 situation.

“We are both delighted that Kenya is off the UK’s red list, which is the result of strong collaboration between our governments and public health experts.” They said

“At present, neither country has completed the process of recognizing the other country’s vaccine certificates. We are working as fast as possible to ensure this happens so travel is as smooth as possible for our peoples.”

Amid significant public concern about the issue of vaccine certification, Kagwe and Marriot disclosed that this is a matter currently under deliberation with a view to arriving at a resolution soonest.

“Establishing a system to mutually recognize each other’s vaccine certificates for a vaccine passport programme for travel takes times, particularly in an unprecedented pandemic.” They said

“We want to make it clear that both the UK and Kenya recognize vaccines administered in both countries: Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. It is false to state that vaccines administered in either country are ‘unapproved’.” They said added in the statement

For the time being, passengers who aren’t recognized as being fully vaccinated with authorized vaccines and certificates under England’s international travel rules will still have to take a pre-departure test.