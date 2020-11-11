Kenya, UK roll out cash transfer program targeting poor city dwellers

The Government of Kenya, in conjunction with the United Kingdom, has unveiled a Ksh. 680 Million kitty aimed at cushioning Kenyans living in urban informal settlements especially during this period of Covid-19 pandemic.

The programme has been earmarked to cover an estimated 52,700 vulnerable individuals in informal settlements in Nairobi and Mombasa.

“Over the years, the Government of Kenya has continued to implement various social protection interventions that support the poor and vulnerable households in the community,” said Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Social Protection Simon Chelugui.

The programme, planned to run for three months, according to the CS will go a long way in improving their livelihood and wellbeing, while enabling them to participate in rebuilding of the country’s economy.

The kitty rolled out in form of a grant will provide safety nets in form of monthly stipend of Ksh 2,000 per household and will be paid every two months to enable the beneficiaries meet their basic needs.

According to CS Chelugui, the programme has so far disbursed a total of Ksh 166.9 Billion to 1,233,129 poor households.

The households include 353,000 orphans and vulnerable children, 833,129 older persons and 47,000 persons with severe disabilities.

“We recognise the continued support of the UK government has given to the Government of Kenya, especially in the implementation of Social protection programme which have continued to improve the livelihood of poor and vulnerable households,” Chelugui remarked