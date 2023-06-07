Kenya, UNESCO in talks over cooperation to promote communications ecosystem

The Information, Communication, and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo disclosed Wednesday that Kenya and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) are exploring opportunities for cooperation to promote growth in the country’s telecommunications industry.

In a statement released shortly after the CS held a meeting with the UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information Dr. Tawfik Jelassi, Owalo indicated that their talks gave focus to the communications landscape in Kenya.

In what Owalo described as “fruitful deliberations” between the two sides, the Cabinet Secretary noted that he briefed the United Nation’s agency official “on the existing opportunities for partnership between Kenya and UNESCO,” especially in capacity building among media practitioners and in developing communications infrastructure.

“Our National Broadcaster, the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), and the Kenya News Agency (KNA) can benefit from UNESCO’s development support initiatives, with a focus on content review and re-engineering, retraining of staff, and change organizational culture,” said the Owalo

At the same time, the Cabinet Secretary confirmed that Wednesday’s deliberations considered the question of internet safety as the country digitizes almost the entirety of its operations.

“All government programs require communication as a critical component of success,” Owalo said