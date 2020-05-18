Special needs education teachers decry being left of committee

The Kenya Union of Special Needs Education Teachers (KUSNET) is accusing the Ministry of Education of failing to include them in the committee tasked with crafting a return-to school formula.

Union Secretary General James Torome says it was unfortunate that those who constituted the committee ignored the critical role played by unions in the education sector.

The union is now calling for inclusivity threatening to boycott implementing proposals originating from the committee if their views are not considered.

The government formed a 9 member Covid-19 Education Response Committee to advice on modalities of re-opening schools following anxiety from parents and learners across the country.

The committee which was unveiled by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha is chaired by Dr. Sarah Ruto, who is the chairperson Kenya Institute for Curriculum Development with other members being drawn from the expansive sector.

In a statement, Magoha said the committee is expected to advise him on 9 areas, including reviewing and reorganizing the school calendar as part of the post-Covid-19 recovery strategy.

The committee is expected to submit regular reports to the CS on the implementation progress of Covid-19 related programmes.

Kenya closed schools in mid-March after the confirmation of positive cases in the country.

The committee will also be required to, “identify institutions that may have been adversely affected by Covid-19 and advise on mitigation and recovery measures.”

The Committee’s Secretariat will be located at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development.