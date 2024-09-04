Kenya, UK commit to strengthen Economic Partnership, enhance bilateral trade

The governments of Kenya and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the ongoing Kenya-UK Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and creating a conducive business environment for various projects currently undertaken by the UK government in Kenya.

Speaking when he hosted the United Kingdom (UK) Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan on Tuesday afternoon, Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade, and Industry, Salim Mvurya emphasized that the EPA Council is in the advanced stages of creating a roadmap for the parties involved that will accelerate global investments, enhance bilateral trade, and diversify exports into new global value chains.

“The instrument has been key in guiding investments between EU countries and Kenya, providing ease of doing business,” CS Mvurya noted.

Neil Wigan, the UK Commissioner to Kenya, praised the Kenyan government’s dedication to fostering a business-friendly environment for UK investors.

“We have a strong economic relationship with Kenya under the EPA that benefits both sides. Once cemented, we see the potential to do much more,” Wigan reaffirmed.

As part of the discussions, CS Mvurya welcomed the UK government’s decision to reduce the inspection rate for peas exported from Kenya from 10pc to 5pc, reflecting the confidence in Kenya’s improved pesticide residue management, which has impacted sampling procedures for the product over recent years.

“We have agreed to maintain continuous engagement to further lower the rates and extend this review to other horticultural products as well,” Mvurya added.

Additionally, the Kenyan government committed to implementing the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the British Chamber of Commerce to strengthen reform action plans and expedite the realization of ongoing projects.

One of the notable projects highlighted includes the investment in a USD. 5 million cashew nut processing plant in Lamu County, made possible through the collaboration with the UK government.

Local cashew nut farmers are encouraged to produce more cashew nuts for processing and value addition for Export Processing Plant.

Other collaborative investments that the Ministry is fast tracking include the expansion of the Globeleq Malindi Solar Plant in Kilifi County, The United Green Group Agri – Food Industrial Plant along the Lake Victoria Basin Region and the ongoing construction of the High Grand Falls Dam in Tana River County among others.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong economic partnership between Kenya and the UK and their shared vision to enhance trade and investment relations.

Accompanying the CS was Trade Principal Secretary Alfred K’Ombudo, Industry Principal Secretary Dr. Juma Mukhwana and Investment and Promotion Principal Secretary Abubakar Hassan.