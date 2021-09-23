Kenya’s agenda as it prepares to assume UNSC one month presidency

Kenya will chair several signature events next month when it assumes the Presidency of the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) for the month of October.

In a statement Thursday, President Kenyatta outlined some of the key discussions during the events which include how illicit small arms and light weapons impact peacekeeping operations as well as how to better support and promote women peacekeepers and peace builders.

Matters diversity will also be part of his agenda, a core aim in promoting state building and the pursuit of peace.

Kenya’s Presidency of the UN Security Council will be taking place at a critical juncture in the international arena when there is unequal trade and investment patterns, the outflows of illicit finance and inflows of illicit small arms and light weapons, the extraction versus production mentality, are all escalating global inequality, fragility, conflict and violence.

According to President Kenyatta, many of the tools at our disposal to deal with these challenges are not living up to their promise. “One such core tool is the United Nations Security Council in which Kenya has been an elected an active member since the beginning of the year.”

“In many countries, we are witnessing state fragility that leads to protracted crises. This fragility is, driven mainly by inability of countries to manage diversity within nations, thus offering militant and terrorist groups opportunities to create social discontent and control large territories within affected countries.” noted President Kenyatta.

Adding that: “The tools to deal with these crises are not proving adequate; so we must work to improve their capabilities. The most important task we can undertake is to increase the competence of states to manage both political and social diversity within their nation states.”

He said he was proud to lead a country that has worked hard to deepen its democracy and to entrench the rule of law, embracing all in the society irrespective of race, colour, gender or religious affiliation.

“Throughout my tenure as the President, I have led a nation that is marching forward to attain the “Greatness We Believe, Is In Us”. I am proud to have furthered that ambition by building bridges of unity and inclusion for all.” Said President Kenyatta.

He reminded Kenyans to never forget the hand-of-friendship that extended to us on various times, by many states seated in this General Assembly; nor what our contribution has been to the international community.

Similarly, he reiterated Kenya’s commitment to help those countries that still struggle against occupation and illegal sanctions that cause suffering and undermine the human rights of people in our world.

The President pledged solidarity and commitment as a Member State of the United Nations to undertake the journey back to recovery and to prosperity, “building forward better” in a multilateral system that is fair and effective.

According to Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rachelle Omamo who spoke Friday in a diplomatic briefing, unlike the 1997-1998 term when Kenya last served at the Council, the nature and character of diplomatic actors has changed considerably.

“An increasingly globalizing and interconnecting world, coupled with advancements in Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) and increased migration, among other factors, have birthed emerging security challenges such as terrorism and cybercrime.” Said CS Omamo.

Kenya assumed the position at the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member for two years in January 2021.

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/kenya-will-remain-a-strong-voice-for-africa-on-the-un-security-council-president-kenyatta-says/