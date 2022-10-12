Kenya unveils AI imaging technology to diagnose TB

The fight against TB in the country has received a major boost following the roll-out of improved Artificial Intelligence imaging technology.

The latest innovation will enhance diagnosis and treatment of the fourth communicable killer disease in Kenya within the shortest time possible.

Speaking during the launch, Diagnosol Africa Director Philip Waweru said Kenya is among the top 30 high-burden countries globally.

He urged all County governments to embrace Artificial intelligence technology which detects TB in the early stages and would help eliminate the disease in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) 2030 target.

County governments have been urged to embrace the Artificial intelligence technology which detect Tuberculosis in the early stages.^EK#TheGreatKBC pic.twitter.com/kh0dVdQ1R2 — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) October 12, 2022

Dr Eliud Mwangi an expert says over 70pc people who have underlying conditions like HIV, Pneumonia and Covid-19 die from TB complications since it is easily misdiagnosed especially in children due to inadequate human resource gaps which can be filled by AI technology.

Dr John Adungosi regretted the disease burden in the country a situation compounded by a shortage of radiologists.

He revealed that there are 987 radiologist experts in both private and public facilities, noting that the new technology would ease the workload in hospitals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...