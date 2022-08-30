Kenya unveils new digital number plates

The government has launched new generation number plates for motor vehicles in an effort to curb illegal motor vehicle import.

Speaking during the launch of the new plates at the GSU Recce Unit Headquarters in Ruiru, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said the move will eliminate loopholes by financial fraudsters and unscrupulous motor vehicle importers.

“One of the promises to Kenyans was that we would go digital and make everything easier for everyone. This will ensure that everybody will be able to interact and work well with vehicles. We want to ensure that people cannot continue to fake number plates,” Matiang’i stated

Kenyans will be required to replace their number plates within 18 months at a charge of Ksh 3,000.

“Let Kenyans take advantage of the opportunity we have to acquire these new number plates so that after 18 months we do not start quarrelling with each other,” the CS urged

The new plates comply with international standards and have security features that are verifiable to allow the enforcement officers to tackle tax evasion and selling of stolen motor vehicles from foreign jurisdictions.

“We are doing this because we want to increase the security of our country. We want to help other agencies in government like KRA, and banking institutions holding logbooks whose owners and details are not known or fraudulent,” Mating’i indicated

