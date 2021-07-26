Kenya will intensify tourism marketing activities in order to sustain the ongoing recovery in the sector as more charter flights continue to make landings Mombasa City.

On Sunday, 150 German tourists aboard Euro Wings Discover, a leisure airline owned by Lufthansa Group arrived at Moi International Airport Mombasa (MIAM) as the airline targets to operate two weekly flights to the coastal city.

Tourism Principal Secretary Safina Kwekwe who led a government delegation in welcoming the aircraft which was enroute to the spicy Indian Ocean island of Zanzibar said the new service gives hope to tourism sector full recovery after months of low business levels occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

”We are delighted to receive the Euro Wings Discover flight today. As a country, we are working towards ensuring a conducive environment that allows a vibrant air travel system and in the process supports tourism activities,” Kwekwe said.

German Ambassador to Kenya, Annet Gunter said that the arrival of the new airline was a historical event that served as testimony to excellent bilateral relations that exists between Kenya and Germany.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Company Secretary Allan Njoroge said that the introduction of Euro Wings Discover to the Frankfurt-Mombasa route signaled the growing confidence key source markets such as Germany have in the country’s efforts to jump start the sector through strict COVID-19 measures.

”Commencement of this direct flight to Mombasa by Euro Wings Discover would offer a different opportunity to travellers who wanted to visit for both leisure and business,” said Dr Radier.

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Acting Managing Director Alex Gitari said that they were excited at the prospects of having to handle many more international airlines after the completion of a recent airport upgrade at the facility which is Kenya’s second largest international Airport after the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

On his part Euro Wings Discover Chief Commercial Officer Helmut Woelfel said the newest leisure airline will support and help the recovery of the Kenya tourism sector which has been on slump due to the virus.

He added that the airline is the only one serving Kenya through the Mombasa airport with direct flights from European market and said it will also help international tourists in discovering Kenya as a destination of choice.

Euro Wings Discover will be flying to Kenya twice a week and increase to four times a week next year.