Eng. Silas Kinoti appointed as Kenya Urban Roads Authority CEO

Eng. Silas Murira Kinoti has been appointed Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Urban Roads Authority – KURA with effect from 18th June 2020.

Until his appointment, Eng. Kinoti served as Acting Director General/Chief Executive Officer of KURA, a position he had held since September 2015.

Eng. Kinoti’s appointment follows a competitive and transparent recruitment process that was conducted by the Board of KURA.

He has over 20 years of engineering experience in the public sector and has overseen the implementation of many key road projects across Kenya.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Eng. Kinoti joined KURA in 2009 as Manager (Roads) and was later promoted to General Manager (Planning and Environment), a position he excelled in prior to his appointment as Acting Director General in September 2015 .

He holds a Master in Business Administration Degree (Corporate Management) from KCA University, and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering Degree from the University of Nairobi.

He is also registered as a Professional Engineer with the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK) and is a Corporate Member of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK).

In a statement Ministry of Transport, Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, congratulated Eng. Kinoti and exuded confidence in his wealth of skills.

¨On behalf of my Ministry, and the Board of KURA, I wish to congratulate Eng. Kinoti on his appointment and wish him well in his new role. We are confident that Eng. Kinoti’s skills and wealth of experience position him well to drive KURA forward and to champion the Urban Roads Agenda in the country,¨ said CS Macharia.