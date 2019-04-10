Kenya urged to hasten ratification of COMESA food standards

Kenya has been advised to fast-track ratification of all COMESA food and animal standards to assist local farmers in access the bloc’s markets.

COMESA private sector development officer Innocent Makwiramiti says this will also result to an increase in intra-trade among member states and reduce cheap imports from international markets in the region.

Intra Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) trade exports currently stands at an estimated 29 trillion shillings with Kenya and Egypt among the leading exporters within the bloc.

However the COMESA officials says only the COMESA intra trade only accounts for 10 percent of the bloc’s total trade due to standard restrictions and there is need for more harmonization and standardization of food and animals products the most common traded goods in the region to boost trade among members states.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The member states have also been urged to ratify all COMESA food and animal standards to ease the movement of goods across borders.

This according to COMESA will help reduce cheap imports into the bloc’s markets.

Local farmers were urged to take advantage of a COMESA approved phytosaniatry facility at Muguga to acquire export licenses.