Kenya urged to play a leading role in maritime decabonisation in Africa

ByJustus Wanzala in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

The maritime sector in Africa is facings challenges of skills, finance and technologies to transit from fossil fuel to clean energy.

Lydia Ngugi,  Head, Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre Africa  (MTCC-Africa) says as a result of  numerous challenges  Kenya  should work   closely   with  countries in  the region  and international agencies to harness available opportunities for the transition.

“We are undertaking pilot programmes   in different countries in the region under our resolve to leave no-one behind and Kenya being the headquarters of MTCC has an obligation   play a leading role,” she said.

She reiterated that Kenya should also explore energy alternative clean energy sources for the maritime sector and enhance skills acquisition and capacity building in partnership with global agencies in its endevour to green the sector.

Lydia Ngugi, Head, Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre Africa. PHOTO / JUSTUS WANZALA

MTCC Africa hosted by the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), in Mombasa is involved in maritime technology cooperation focusing on Climate change mitigation in the maritime industry in Africa. It strives to promote technologies and operations to improve energy efficiency in the maritime sector to bring shipping into a low-carbon future.

Al-Hamndou Dorsouma, Manager for Climate and Green Growth Division within the African Development Bank said the shipping industry is vulnerable to climate change due to effects such as sea level rise so the need to engage it mitigation and adaptation strategies.

“Supporting transition however requires huge resources thus the need public and mobilizing finances,” he observed.

Dorsouma noted that green bonds can used to decabonisation of  and resilience building of the sector.

For that to be effectively achieved, he said a regulatory mechanism by African countries at regional and national level is required as well as clarification of the type of support required.

During the event, panelists underscored the importance of technology deployment   and sharing of   good practices as well connecting the technological knowledge of the North with the South, noting that research and development needs of the South should be connected to those of the North.

On November 15th  during the ongoing COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt the European Union announced   pledged additional 10 million Euros to help reduce GHG emissions from in shipping.  The new funding will allow pilot projects focusing on low-carbon solutions   technology assistance to developing nations.

Some of the most important global sea-lanes pass the continent of Africa. Despite  Africa’s own maritime transport sector  being  relatively undeveloped, more than 90 percent of all imports and exports in Africa are facilitated by sea through ports along the coast such as Mombasa and Dar es Salaam on the East Coast of Africa.

  

Latest posts

Climate change caused Nigeria ‘worst floods’ – study

Eric Biegon

Republicans win House control with narrow majority

Eric Biegon

Can coffee survive in a warmer world?

KBC Digital

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: