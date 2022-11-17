Kenya urged to play a leading role in maritime decabonisation in Africa

The maritime sector in Africa is facings challenges of skills, finance and technologies to transit from fossil fuel to clean energy.

Lydia Ngugi, Head, Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre Africa (MTCC-Africa) says as a result of numerous challenges Kenya should work closely with countries in the region and international agencies to harness available opportunities for the transition.

“We are undertaking pilot programmes in different countries in the region under our resolve to leave no-one behind and Kenya being the headquarters of MTCC has an obligation play a leading role,” she said.

She reiterated that Kenya should also explore energy alternative clean energy sources for the maritime sector and enhance skills acquisition and capacity building in partnership with global agencies in its endevour to green the sector.

MTCC Africa hosted by the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), in Mombasa is involved in maritime technology cooperation focusing on Climate change mitigation in the maritime industry in Africa. It strives to promote technologies and operations to improve energy efficiency in the maritime sector to bring shipping into a low-carbon future.

Al-Hamndou Dorsouma, Manager for Climate and Green Growth Division within the African Development Bank said the shipping industry is vulnerable to climate change due to effects such as sea level rise so the need to engage it mitigation and adaptation strategies.

“Supporting transition however requires huge resources thus the need public and mobilizing finances,” he observed.

Dorsouma noted that green bonds can used to decabonisation of and resilience building of the sector.

For that to be effectively achieved, he said a regulatory mechanism by African countries at regional and national level is required as well as clarification of the type of support required.

During the event, panelists underscored the importance of technology deployment and sharing of good practices as well connecting the technological knowledge of the North with the South, noting that research and development needs of the South should be connected to those of the North.

On November 15th during the ongoing COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt the European Union announced pledged additional 10 million Euros to help reduce GHG emissions from in shipping. The new funding will allow pilot projects focusing on low-carbon solutions technology assistance to developing nations.

Some of the most important global sea-lanes pass the continent of Africa. Despite Africa’s own maritime transport sector being relatively undeveloped, more than 90 percent of all imports and exports in Africa are facilitated by sea through ports along the coast such as Mombasa and Dar es Salaam on the East Coast of Africa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...