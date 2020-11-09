Kenya urged to provide asylum to fleeing TZ opposition leader

Pressure is mounting on the Kenyan Government to provide refuge and protection for politicians fleeing her neighbor Tanzania. This coming after Immediate former Arusha Urban lawmaker Godbless Lema crossed the border to Kenya alleging threats to his life.

Lema, alongside his wife and three children, was intercepted by Kenyan authorities as soon as he made his way past Namanga. His lawyer disclosed that he is currently in police custody in Kajiado.

There are widespread reports indicating that the former MP, who was dethroned from Tanzanian Legislature in last month’s elections, and his family were being processed in readiness for their “forceful” return home.

His lawyer George Luchiri Wajackoyah however says his client is unwilling to go back citing possible “persecution” as soon as he lands in his motherland.

He disclosed that they had already reached out to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) to facilitate his asylum.

“We are aware that some powerful individuals in Tanzania are pushing for deportation of my client. I have already handed over his family to UNHCR. Deporting a leader seeking political asylum is a total violation of human rights,” Said Wajackoya.

According to Wajackoya, Lema is not a criminal running away from justice but a leader staring at “political assassination” due to his political hard stance.

Amnesty international has jumped to the defense of the opposition leader imploring the Government of Kenya to “URGENTLY process Godbless Lema’s asylum as per its obligations under international law and not deport the opposition politician back to Tanzania.”

In a statement Monday morning, Amnesty maintained that Kenya must protect and provide sanctuary to him and his family.

“Transferring Godbless Lema back to Tanzania, a country where he risks facing serious human rights violations, would itself amount to a human rights violation.” The non-governmental organization said

NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua has also weighed into reports of possible repatriation of the embattled ex-MP to Tanzania. According to Karua, the least that the Kenyan government can do is to hand him the asylum he is seeking.

Amid these claims, senior police officers in Kajiado remained tight-lipped, leaving the matter to speculation.

Lema’s woes is a culmination of what observers say is a crackdown on the dissenting voices barely a week after President John Pombe Magufuli won an election hugely disputed by the opposition.