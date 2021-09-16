Kenya urged to step up social protection strategies

by KBC Videos
There is need for Kenya to step up social protection strategies as a way of addressing extreme poverty and the various risks that contribute to vulnerability of some members of the society. This is according to Nairobi Securities Exchange CEO Edward Odundo who says there is a rising trend in the adoption of Universal Social Protection Funds by countries. This emerged during the launch of the Association of Pension Trustees and Administrators of Kenya that will champion transparency and good governance in the pensions industry.

  

