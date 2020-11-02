Kenya urged to use high internet adoption to push e-health services

The Kenya Diaspora Alliance is urging the government to prioritize expansion of ‘digital health’ services on account of faster growth witnessed in the digital economy during the COVID-19 crisis.

The alliance says despite speedy growth of digital economy, many people in Africa are still not able to access health services that can be offered online due to low investments targeting infrastructure especially in remote parts of the continent.

“One of the outcomes of the Future of Work & The 4th Industrial Revolution Webinar hosted by the Kenya Diaspora Alliance, exposes the fact that most of Africa and Africans lack access to reliable, affordable, available, high quality Internet,” said KDA Chairman Dr. Shem Ochuodho.

Kenya has however made strides in expanding ICT services especially in rural and remote areas with contribution made to the Universal Service Fund by the exchequer and ICT service providers.

Speaking during the webinar, Broadcast and Telecommunication Principal Secretary Esther Koimett said that the investments made by the public and private sector in the telecommunication infrastructure in the last decade is now paying back, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kenya has become an Internet access success story. Currently, the number of cables that have landed at the Kenyan coast stand at five. The statistics underline Kenya’s reputation as one of Africa’s most wired nations. As at 30th June 2020, total broadband subscriptions in Kenya stood at 22.6 Million,” PS Koimett said, in a speech read on her behalf by Eng. Daniel Obam, CEO National Communications Secretariat (NCS).

In Kenya mobile broadband subscriptions account for 97.3% of total broadband subscriptions.

October marked 25 years since arrival of internet in Africa, with internet penetration now standing at 39.3% as of first quatre of 2020, significantly lower than the global average of 58.8% and trailing the actual average of 62.9% posted by the rest of the world, according to Internet World Stats.

An estimated 800 million people in Africa are still without internet access.