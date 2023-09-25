Kenya, US security partnership to build sustainable peace

The partnership between Kenya and the United States will help build sustainable peace within the continent, President William Ruto has said.

Speaking after holding discussions with the US Secretary for Defence Lloyd Austin at State House, Nairobi, the Head of State said the firm support from the global community, like the United States, has been invaluable in securing the region.

“Kenya takes pride in its frontline effort to combating radicalisation, terrorism and the associated criminality in the Horn of Africa. We will keep working jointly to rebuild and make Africa more stable and prosperous,” said President Ruto.

On his part, US Secretary for Defence Lloyd Austin said that Kenya is a valued strategic partner in tackling mutual threats and bolstering regional security

“The history of military cooperation between Kenya and the US spans 50 years. Kenya is a valued strategic partner in tackling mutual threats and bolstering regional security.” He said

He said the United States will continue to enhance defense cooperation with Kenya to advance their shared vision of peace and prosperity in East Africa.

Earlier, Lloyd Austin together with his Kenyan counterpart Aden Duale signed a joint Defence Cooperation Framework.

The Framework signed shall enable the two countries enhance interoperability in an increasingly complex and interconnected world.

The Framework that shall be effective between 2023-2028 shall help Kenya and the US expand their cooperation in the fields of defence technology and innovation, counter-terrorism and counter-violent extremism, joint training and maritime security that shall enable the two militaries respond effectively to the ever-evolving security challenges.