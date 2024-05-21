Kenya, US sign education partnership agreements

Kenya and the United States have inked a framework agreement on education that will enhance student and faculty exchange, joint research, and innovation.

The agreement signed between Kenyan universities and their counterparts in the US aims to bolster digital capabilities and accelerate Kenya’s Silicon Savannah ambition.

Speaking at Spelman College Atlanta, Georgia where he delivered a speech on investing in a shared future through higher education, President William Ruto said the program will also support global security.

“I also strongly propose a collaboration framework that fosters partnerships between American experts, universities and colleges, and Kenyan technical and vocational education and training institutions,” he stated.

The President noted that such a partnership would apply jointly generated insights to develop curricula closely aligned with industry requirements, equipping young people with essential skills in ICT, green technologies, renewable energy installation, and sustainable construction practices.

President Ruto expressed concerned over the persistent underrepresentation of women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), which he noted poses a grave challenge to inclusive development in other sectors.

“Despite evident progress, Kenya faces a significant gender gap in STEM at all levels, from education to the workforce. Our partnership must, therefore, be intentional about promoting women’s participation in STEM,” said Ruto.

The head of state highlighted the STEM Mentorship Programme, implemented by UNESCO in collaboration with the Government of Kenya, which has benefitted 2,000 young women, adding that it serves as a model that underscores the power of partnership.

Ruto said Kenya will tleverage the Kenya-US partnership to empower and inspire greater female participation and leadership in STEM.

“Let us, therefore, stand together in a common endeavour to build a bridge that will lead present and future generations to prosperity. Our commitment to empowering a new generation of leaders with the necessary competencies will ensure a bright future,” he said.