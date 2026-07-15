Kenya-US sign five-year Health Cooperation Framework

Kenya and the United States have signed a five year Strategic Objective Grant Agreement (SOAG), formally launching the two countries Health Cooperation Framework.

Welcoming the news, the Health Ministry said the agreement will provide a structured framework for our health partnership, aligning U.S. investments with Kenya’s national health priorities while setting clear objectives, funding commitments and accountability measures.

Present during the signing of the deal, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale noted that it marked the culmination of months of technical engagements aimed at strengthening local health systems, resilient supply chains and institutional capacity.

Through an investment of approximately USD 1.6 billion over the next five years, the Framework will support key priorities including the strengthening of KEMSA, malaria, HIV and Tuberculosis programmes, digital health transformation, health systems strengthening and expanded access to quality healthcare services.

CS Duale reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to a government-to-government cooperation model anchored on national ownership, transparency, accountability and value for money.

“This partnership demonstrates the enduring ties between Kenya and the United States and advances our shared goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through the Taifa Care model while building a resilient and sustainable health system for all Kenyans,” said CS Duale

He was joined by the Principal Secretaries Dr. Ouma Oluga of Medical Services; Ms. Mary Muthoni of Public Health and Professional Standards; the Chief Executive Officers Dr. Mercy Mwangangi (Social Health Authority); Eng. Anthony Lenayara (Digital Health Agency); National AIDS and STIs Control Programme (NASCOP), Dr. Andrew Mulwa; DPH-K Chairperson Brian Rettman; and other distinguished government officials