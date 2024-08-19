Kenya-USA Global Launchpad initiative convenes summit in Kibabii University

The Kenya USA Global Launchpad initiative KUGLi held its inaugural innovation summit at Kibabii University.

The initiative started by renowned consultant and researcher Dr Churchill Saoke with support from the US Embassy seeks to promote entrepreneurial mind-sets among students. It is also aimed at facilitating partnership between Kenyan universities and Syracuse University in New York, USA to design and implement the “Kenya-USA Global Launchpad (KUGLi) Project,”.

“The project is an intensive experience training of U.S. and Kenyan university students to develop micro-multinational ventures that employ entrepreneurial solutions to address and resolve global issues,” said Dr. Saoke

“KUGLi, believes in the power of innovation to transform lives and communities. Our mission is to cultivate a culture where new ideas can flourish and where young innovators like yourselves are empowered to turn your visions into reality. We are committed to providing the resources, support, and opportunities you need to succeed,” remarked Dr. Saoke, the programme’s lead trainer

The summit, which was graced by the Mr Drew Giblin, the USA cultural attaché in Nairobi, Bungoma County Deputy Governor Jannipher Mbatiany, the Director for Blackstone launchpad of the Syracuse university Traci Geisler as well as top university management and other business players, brought together students from at least eight universities who were taken through mentorships and had an opportunity to pitch their ideas.

The program enrolled 131 students from Kenya and the USA who participated in intensive experiential physical, virtual and hybrid training sessions by faculties lead by Prof Bruce Kingma from Syracuse University. The key focus of the initiative was on identifying unexploited areas for join micro-multinational ventures using STEAM-focused solutions to address global issues.

While presiding over the opening ceremony, the Deputy Governor of Bungoma County Jennipher Mbatiany laid out the county’s priorities in youth empowerment and specifically working with students to build skills that meet the community needs.

Mr Drew underscored the role of Kenya as a promoter of peace in the region and that the United States Government looks up to Kenya’s leadership to advance peace, stability, and economic stability in the region. He mentioned that the US mission will continue to work with partners such as universities to strengthen the bilateral partnerships between the USA and Kenya.

He explained that initiatives such as KUGLI align with the embassy’s interest in promoting the youth while at the same time building the people-to-people ties between Kenya and the USA.

During the summit, insightful discussions were held around the creation of an entrepreneurial ecosystem, handling failure, business incubation, and patenting among others. The various teams presented their pitches to a panel of judges. The best pitches were awarded.