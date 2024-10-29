Kenya Volleyball Federation launches ambitious digital plan ahead of new league season

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) has made known plan to digitize its operations with the new 2024/25 league season set to serve off in earnest.

The digitalisation campaign will entail a newly established Federation website (www.kvf.com), live streaming of matches, live scoring, and an active social media presence set to make visible the federations programmes.

KVF President Charles Nyaberi noted that the new direction is meant to position the federation as a digital-fit outfit that can keep up with the current demands of the sport.

“The essence going forward is to enhance the visibility, popularity, and commercial value of volleyball in Kenya by building a strong brand, attracting more fans, increasing media coverage, and securing sponsorship,” said Nyaberi.

Nyaberi explained the new campaign will involve identifying opportunities, generating and developing new ideas, and implementing them in a way that creates positive impact to the stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, KCB Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Judith Sidi Odhiambo said.

“We are gathered here today to usher in a fresh start to the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) league, Kenya Cup, youth programs, Malkia Striker’s participation in regional and international events as well as the Wafalme Strikers – which I believe will be highly successful based on the federation’s deliberate efforts and strategic partnerships to see it to fruition.”

National Olympic Committee of Kenya, NOC-K, lauded the move by the Volleyball federation saying it puts them in good stead ahead of gruelling campaign.

“At NOCK, we recognize the pivotal role volleyball plays in elevating Kenya’s sports profile globally. This season launch by the Kenya Volleyball Federation marks a significant step forward in our shared vision to inspire, empower, and build champions.The Road to LA 2028 and Dakar 2026 begins now,together with Partners surrounding our athletes we’re committed to nurturing talent and creating pathways for our athletes to excel on the world stage’’,NOCK stated.

The 2024-2025 Kenya volleyball men and women leagues will start this Thursday at the Kamukunji grounds in Nyeri with the highlight of the day being the women’s league match between powerhouses Prisons Kenya and Kenya Pipeline .